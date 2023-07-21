Shannon

JON SHANNON, SAGA Country WPOR and Classic Country WZAN/W268CS (970 AM/101.5 THE OUTLAW)/PORTLAND, ME PD and WPOR morning host, is set to be honored by the MAINE ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (MAB). He will receive the group's SUZANNE GOUCHER Broadcast Achievement Award at a ceremony on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th at the PORTLAND SHERATON AT SABLE OAKS in SOUTH PORTLAND. As part of the honor, SHANNON will also join the MAB Hall of Fame.

SHANNON tells ALL ACCESS, "I am honored by this recognition. I have spent more than four decades on the air in MAINE, and I am so happy to have had a positive impact on the people who listen to the radio. I am honored to have my name listed among the legendary inductees who came before me."

The award recognizes service to the community, advancement of the field of broadcasting, creative ability, and personal integrity, among other things. His nomination read, in part, "Caring, polished, community-minded and determined to carry the standard for an industry whose long-term viability is often questioned, JON SHANNON epitomizes the grit, guile, and grind mandatory to both survive and thrive in today’s challenging media marketplace."

SHANNON has been with WPOR for 27 years, 22 of those in mornings. He was promoted from MD to PD last summer. Congratulate him here.

Find tickets for the event here.

« see more Net News