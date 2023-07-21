Flood

CHUCK FLOOD, a founding owner at NASHVILLE-based entertainment business management firm FBMM, died this morning (7/21). The company posted the news TODAY on social media, writing, "We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved CHUCK FLOOD passed away this morning with his family by his side. CHUCK was brilliant and a role model for all of us. His vision led to the creation of FBMM, and we will always work to honor his legacy and follow his example."

FLOOD had a 40-year career in the entertainment business and its financial management arm. Prior to co-founding FBMM, he was a partner at HAYES STREET MUSIC. He also had major label experience in A&R and national promotion with CAPITOL and WARNER BROS.

