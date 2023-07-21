Yee And Tim McCarthy

Nationally syndicated radio personality ANGELA YEE was named Talent Ambassador for the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA Media Mixer Charity and hosted it's annual event last week at the NEW YORK CITY studios of iHEART MEDIA. The mixer gave over 150 broadcast professionals the opportunity to network with talent, managers, and executives, in addition to drawing awareness to the mission of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION to help those in acute need from illness, accident or disaster. Attendees for the event include CEOs, executives and all the way down to those just entering the business.

“I’m honored to be the Talent Ambassador for the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION,” said YEE. “Their mission is vital to those in our industry who have been hit by tragic circumstances. We need to make sure that everyone in the broadcast industry is aware of the Foundation’s charitable purpose.”

PRES/ BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION TIM MCCARTHY said, “We are delighted with the large turnout of young professionals … We want to hold similar events in other markets. I want to thank members of our Board, industry leaders, and the talent who made themselves available to young professionals who are just beginning their broadcasting careers. A special thank you to ANGELA YEE for hosting the event and for taking on the role of Talent Ambassador.”

