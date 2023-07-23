Celebrating 40 Years Of Z100

PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WWZY-WBHX (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN “ROBBY & ROCHELLE IN THE MORNING” show is presenting a special live broadcast event on FRIDAY 7/28 from 7-9a (ET). They’ll be joined by SCOTT SHANNON, along with ROSS BRITTAIN, CLAIRE STEVENS and PROFESSOR JONATHAN B. BELL for the “THE MORNING ZOO 40TH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR.” WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK infamously launched 40 years ago this week, and radio history was made. Expect to hear some classics from the summer of 1983, legendary bits and maybe even MR. LEONARD.

PRESS VP/Programming ROBBY BRIDGES said, “THE MORNING ZOO crew created the most influential morning show in AMERICA just up the road from our studios in SECAUCUS, NJ and first played many of the big hits for this market that are now the Classic Rock Hits we feature on THE BOSS. We are lucky enough to have ROSS on our air team so to bring his ZOO crew on with us for this reunion, to return SCOTT to the NY/NJ airwaves live AND with JOE NOLAN who worked with him at WPLJ is pretty special! Aircheck geeks prepare your cassette decks now, this will no doubt be a historic day in radio!”

BRITTAIN added, “Well, now this’ll be FUN! Getting back together with the old crew and celebrating the good times we had!”

