Sexton

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime cast member of THE BOB & TOM SHOW, RON SEXTON, died FRIDAY (7/21) in OHIO at the age of 52. An INDIANAPOLIS native, RON was a resident of the TAMPA, FL, area and was on tour with his stand-up comedy show at the time of his death. No cause of death has been given.

SEXTON's family confirmed his passing SATURDAY morning in a post on his official FACEBOOK page stating, "He was DONNIE BAKER to most of you, but RON and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family."

SEXTON was shot at in INDIANAPOLIS in DECEMBER of 2021, which resulted in nine bullet holes in his car (NET NEWS 12/12/21). He was not injured at the time, but SEXTON says "he believed he was targeted."

Host of the nationally syndicated morning radio show, THE BOB & TOM SHOW, TOM GRISWOLD said, "We are sad to confirm that RON SEXTON, longtime member of the ensemble cast of THE BOB & TOM SHOW, died Friday, JULY 21st, in Ohio while on tour with his stand-up comedy show. Ron was known by millions of listeners of THE BOB & TOM SHOW for the indelible comedic characters he played on-air, including DONNIE BAKER, KENNY TARMAC, and FLOYD the TRUCKER, as well as his spot-on celebrity impersonations.

RON was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with THE BOB & TOM Show, and we will remember him with love and gratitude."

