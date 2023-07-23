Honored With 9 Awards

CUMULUS MEDIA ALBUQUERQUE was honored by the NEW MEXICO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (NMBA) EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARDS, bringing home nine of the NMBA’s annual awards for broadcasters. News-Talk KKOB (96.3 NEWS RADIO) received seven awards, including Station of the Year for the second consecutive year. In addition, Sports-Talk KNML (THE SPORTS ANIMAL) and Country KRST were each recognized for excellence with an award.

CUMULUS ALBUQUERQUE VP/Market Manager JEFF BERRY said, “I am so proud of our team in ALBUQUERQUE. It’s wonderful that the broadcasting community hears and recognizes what I get to see every day: A staff of professionals that are committed to bringing their ‘A’ game to our fans, listeners and communities in the ALBUQUERQUE and surrounding markets.”

96.3 NEWS RADIO NEWS DIRECTOR JOHN SUMMERS said, “It's the hard work and dedication to factual journalism that brings success. Each knows and understands just how important their work is in relaying details correctly and concepts honestly. The bottom line is simple: They love what they do, and it shows.”

The NMBA EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARDS will be presented at an in-person awards ceremony to be held at the NMBA Summer Convention on FRIDAY, AUGUST 11th at 6:30p at the MARRIOTT ALBUQUERQUE. Click here for a full list of winners.

« see more Net News