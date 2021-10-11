Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Rema & Selena Back To #1; Taylor Has 2 In Top 5; SZA Top 10; Luke Top 15; Bakar Top 20

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ are back to #1 with "Calm Down"

* TAYLOR SWIFT has two of the top five with former chart topper "Karma" at #2

* In addition, her follow up, "Cruel Summer", surges 7*-4* and is +3429 spins

* SZA has another top 10 hit with "Snooze," up 11*-10* and +1234 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is just outside the top 10, up 12*-11* "Vampire," and +1397 spins

* LUKE COMBS continues to surge up multiple charts as "Fast Car" goes top 15, moves 16*-14*, and is +1359 spins

* BAKAR goes top 20 with "Hell N Back," up 22*-20*

* DOMINIC FIKE soars 29*-22* with "Mona Lisa," up 1237 spins

* DOECHII is up 1058 spins and rises 35*-28* with "What It Is (Block Boy)"

* A nice debut for JUNG KOOK at 30* with "Seven" feat. LATTO, up 1430 spins

* JAIN debuts at 39* with "Makeba," up 393 spins

* BENSON BOONE enters at 40* with "In The Stars"

Rhythmic: Lil Durk/J. Cole Back At #1; Post, Burna Boy Top 10; Chris Brown, Pitbull/Lil Jon Top 15

* LIL DURK returns to #1 with "All My Life" feat. J. COLE

* POST MALONE goes top 10 with "Mourning," up 11*-9* and is +211 spins

* BURNA BOY also enters the top 10 with "Sittin' On Top Of The World," moving 12*-10* and is +585 spins

* CHRIS BROWN is now near the top 10, up 17*-11* with "Summer Too Hot," and +689 spins

* PITBULL FT. LIL JON goes top 15, going 18*-13* with "Jumpin"

* NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE are top 20, rising 23*-17* with "Barbie World (w/ AQUA)," up 485 spins

* METRO BOOMIN & SWAE LEE, NAV, FEAT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE are at 20* with "Calling," moving 25*-19* and +459 spins

* TYGA x YG x BLXST also go top 20 with "West Coast Weekend," moving 26*-20* and +392 spins

* GUNNA rises 38*-30* with "fukumean," at +635 spins

* YOUNG THUG debuts at 34* with "Oh U Went," featuring DRAKE, up 502 spins

Urban: NLE Choppa/Lil Wayne New #1; Top 10 Steady; Burna Boy Top 15; Glorilla, Coco Jones Top 20

* NLE CHOOPA feat. LIL WAYNE takes over the top spot with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 3*-1* and +660 spins

* Most of the top 15 and top 20 were rather steady for chart position

* LATTO feat. CARDI B was up 346 spins with "Put It On Da Floor Again," at 4*

* BURNA BOY goes top 15 with "Sittin' On Top Of The World," up 16*-15* and +223 spins

* GLORILLA is top 20 with "Lick Or Sum," up 21*-19*

* COCO JONES is top 20 with "Double Back," rising 25*-20* and +131 spins

* CHRIS BROWN soars 31*-21* with "Summer Too Hot," up 555 spins

* GUNNA soars 38*-25* with "fukumean," up 691 spins

* YOUNG THUG enters at 35* with "Oh U Went," featuring DRAKE, at +592 spins

* BUSTA RHYMES debuts at 39* with "Beach Ball," featuring BIA at +202 spins

Hot AC: Taylor 'Karma' New #1; Luke Top 5; Olivia, Kelly, Taylor 'Summer' Top 10

* TAYLOR SWIFT lands another Hot AC chart topper with "Karma," up 3*-1* and +443 spins

* LUKE COMBS went top 5, up 6*-4* with "Fast Car," up 482 spins as Country and Hot AC have two of the same top 5 songs

* The other is MORGAN WALLEN with "Last Night," at 5*

* OLIVIA RODRIGO vaults into the top 10, up 13*-8* with "Vampire," and +603 spins

* KELLY CLARKSON has another top 10 hit with "Mine," up 11*-9*

* TAYLOR SWIFT also goes top 10 with "Cruel Summer," up 16*-10* at +694 spins

* DAVID GUETTA, ANNE MARIE, and COI LERAY leap 15*-11* with "Baby Don't Hurt Me," up 354 spins

* FIFTY FIFTY is top 20, up 21*-18* with "Cupid," up 151 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI has rebounded significantly the last two weeks, up 25*-20* with "Wish You The Best," up 260 spins

* THE BAND CAMINO leap 38*-29* with "See You Later," up 209 spins

* JUNG KOOK has the top debut at 32* with "Seven," up 253 spins

* JELLY ROLL - who have already gone #1 at Active Rock and are #2 Country, debut at 39* with "NEED A FAVOR," up 113 spins

Active Rock: Staind New #1; Corey Taylor Top 10; The Hu Top 15; Sevendust Top 20; Falling In Reverse Rise

* STAIND take over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Lowest In Me," up 72 spins

* COREY TAYLOR go top 10, up 11*-9* with "Beyond," up 113 spins

* THE HU is top 15, rising 16*-15* with "Black Thunder," featuring SERJ TANKIAN & DL, up 122 spins

* SEVENDUST is top 20 with "Everything," rising 21*-18* and +77 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE move 26*-21* with "Last Resort (Reimagined)," up 194 spins

* DIRTY HONEY debuts at 30* with "Won't Take Me Alive," up 126 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET enter at 33* with "The Falling Sky," up 125 spins

* THE STRUTS debut at 38* with "Too Good Raising At All"

Alternative: Foo Fighters Spend 11th Week at #1; Pierce The Veil Runner Up; All Time Low Top 10

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a 11th week at #1 with "Rescued"

* PIERCE THE VEIL are the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Emergency Contact," up 63 spins

* THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS hold at 5* with "Stuck" and are +150 spins

* ALL TIME LOW go top 10, up 11*-10* with "Calm Down," up 99 spins

* FALL OUT BOY enter the top 20, up 22*-18* with "Hold Me Like A Grudge," up 85 spins

* FALL OUT BOY also score a big 37*-26* with "We Didn't Start The Fire," up 297 spins

* BLUE OCTOBER debut at 40* with "Down Here Waiting"

Triple A: Jenny Lewis New #1; Foos Runner Up; Noah Kahan Top 10

* JENNY LEWIS takes over the top spot with "Psychos," up 3*-1*

* FOO FIGHTERS move 4*-2* with "Rescued"

* NOAH KAHAN goes top 10, up 14*-9* with "Dial Drunk," up 112 spins

* ARLO PARKS is top 15, up 17*-15* with "Devotion"

* THE RECORD COMPANY debut at 20* with "Talk To Me," up 74 spins

* OLIVIA DEAN & LEON BRIDGES debut at 30* with "Hardest Part"

« see more Net News