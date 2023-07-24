Price Increase

SPOTIFY has announced price increases for its premium subscription services. SPOTIFY's individual subscription in the UNITED STATES goes from $9.99 per month to $10.99. That increase matches APPLE MUSIC's pricing bump from OCTOBER 2022 and AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED's increase from JANUARY.

In FEBRUARY, the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION (NMPA) reported that SPOTIFY had 44.4 million premium U.S. subscribers. SPOTIFY reports over 200 million premium subscribers worldwide.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more here.





