Set For August 10

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK has unveiled details of Z100'S SUMMER BASH. Hosted by Z100 air personalities, the AUGUST 10 free concert event at HUDSON YARDS in NEW YORK CITY will feature performances by BEBE REXHA, DAVID KUSHNER, JESSIE MURPH, BENSON BOONE and OWENN.

