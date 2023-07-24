Cody (Photo: LinkedIn)

FRANK CODY, whose long career in radio programming was highlighted by his development of the Smooth Jazz format, passed away at his home in GALISTEO, NM on JULY 19th. He was 75.

CODY was best known for creating the Smooth Jazz format at METROMEDIA's KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE)/LOS ANGELES in 1987 and his consultancy with OWEN LEACH, BROADCAST ARCHITECTURE, where he served as CEO before selling the company to AMFM. He started in radio in ALBUQUERQUE, working at KLOS-A, KDEF-A (where he created characters like "Chief Wigwam" and "Ralph the Mouse"), and KOB-A, later hosting and programming at KBPI/DENVER, KKFM/COLORADO SPRINGS, and KLOS/LOS ANGELES and heading radio programming at NBC, launching "THE SOURCE." After BROADCAST ARCHITECTURE, he partnered with DAVE KOZ and HYMAN KATZ in label RENDEZVOUS ENTERTAINMENT.

