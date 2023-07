Aleman

Air personality ADAM ALEMAN has landed a weekend gig at ROCKET INTERNET RADIO GROUP Country NCM RADIO. ALEMAN can be heard on the streaming station on SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS from 2-7p (ET).

ALEMAN is also available for voice tracking for a variety of formats. You can reach him at (956) 460-6214 and at djadamaleman2121@gmail.com.

« see more Net News