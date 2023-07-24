Simmons

CUMULUS Country KRMD/SHREVEPORT, LA, has promoted ANTHONY "BIG ANT" SIMMONS to PD. SIMMONS comes to the role from within the building, where he is also PD for Urban KMMJ (99.7 THE BIG STATION), a position he has held for the past nine years and will retain.

The KRMD PD duties were previously handled by former OM JAY MICHELS, who departed in MAY (NET NEWS 5/5).

Of his new responsibilities, SIMMONS said, "I’m truly honored and humbled that the historic Country call letters KRMD-FM have been entrusted to me by CUMULUS MEDIA. I do not take this programming position lightly. I know the history of the station, from 'ELVIS has left the building' and HANK WILLIAMS Hayrides to KRMD’s unbelievably successful Country concert series and the well-known personalities that have called KRMD home. I will honor the rich history of KRMD and the people who have programmed the station with the honor and respect it so richly deserves."

SHREVEPORT VP/Market Manager TISH BODEN added, "I am very confident that ANTHONY will make magic happen as the new Program Director for our CUMULUS SHREVEPORT all-American Country Station 101.1 KRMD-FM. This expanded leadership role is a well-earned and deserved promotion for ANTHONY. He has a winning track record for programming #1 rated stations!"

