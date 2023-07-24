Lineup Shuffle

iHEARTMEDIA Talk KEGL (97.1 THE FREAK)/DALLAS has swapped some of the hosts in morning and afternoon drive times, moving DANNY BALIS and MIKE SIROIS from afternoons alongside MIKE RHYNER to mornings with KEVIN "KT" TURNER, while former morning co-hosts JEFF CAVANAUGH and JULIE DOBBS go from mornings to afternoons to join RHYNER and MICHAEL "GRUBES" GRUBER.

The moves are accompanied by new names for the shows, with the morning show, now airing 6-10a, called "THE DOWNBEAT" and the 2-6p afternoon show renamed "THE SPEAKEASY." BEN ROGERS and JEFF "SKIN" WADE remain in middays.

« see more Net News