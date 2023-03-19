Second Week At #1

RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist LUKE COMBS holds at #1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart for a second week with his faithful cover of TRACY CHAPMAN's 1988 hit, "Fast Car." COMBS' other song in the top 10, "Love You Anyway," rises 8-6.

JELLY ROLL moves 3-2 with "NEED A FAVOR," followed in the top 5 by MORGAN WALLEN's recent three-week chart topper, "Last Night" (2-3), JUSTIN MOORE and PRISCILLA BLOCK's "You, Me, And Whiskey (5-4) and JON PARDI's "Your Heart Or Mine" (6-5). New to the top 10 this week is BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Religiously," which rises 12-9, and PARMALEE's "Girl In Mine" (11-10).

Poised to enter the top 10 next week is COLE SWINDELL's "Drinkaby," which is up 13-11.

