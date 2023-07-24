On In Richmond

MOBILE RADIO PARTNERS Regional Mexican WTOX-A (ULTRA 1480)/RICHMOND has flipped to a Sports Betting format as 1480 THE LINE, using VSiN programming around the clock. The ULTRA format continues on WULT-A-W231DP.

“The new format will bring 24-hour sports betting programming to RICHMOND for the first time,” said GM MARK SMITH. “The new station leverages the growing interest in sports betting by covering all sports through the wagering lens. So many markets have embraced sports betting stations and it’s high time that RICHMOND started delivering the news and analysis folks need with best-in-class content from VSiN.”

“It’s great to work with MOBILE RADIO PARTNERS to bring the first and only all sports betting radio station to RICHMOND,” said VSiN CEO BRIAN MUSBURGER. “We’re excited to continue to expand our audio distribution footprint and deliver the real-time sports betting news and insights RICHMOND sports fans need to inform their wagering decisions.”

