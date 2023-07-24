Woods

Funeral services for longtime NASHVILLE independent record promoter JAN WOODS have been set for FRIDAY, JULY 28th at COLE & GARRETT FUNERAL HOME (127 N. Main St.) in GOODLETTSVILLE, TN, Visitation will be from 11:30-1:30 (CT), with a service to follow. She will be laid to rest at FOREST LAWN CEMETARY in GOODLETTSVILLE.

WOODS died on JULY 20th at her home in HERMITAGE, TN (NET NEWS 7/21). She launched JAN WOODS PROMOTIONS in 1994, and worked with artists including BILLY RAY CYRUS, DOLLY PARTON, THE BELLAMY BROTHERS, JOE NICHOLS, GEORGE JONES, and many others. She focused her efforts on Indicator reporting stations, where she felt independent artists had the best opportunity for airplay.

