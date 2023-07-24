Hudson Valley High

CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)/WOODSTOCK-POUGHKEEPSIE, NY has announced the return of CANNASTOCK, which the station describes as a cannabis consumer-friendly festival, on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7th from 1-7p (ET), bringing the event outdoors to the grass fields of the HUDSON VALLEY SPORTSDOME in MILTON, NEW YORK

RADIO WOODSTOCK principal owner and CANNASTOCK Founder GARY CHETKOF said “After two sold out CANNASTOCK festivals, we are excited to produce the biggest and best one ever, this time in a spacious grassland with the CATSKILL MOUNTAINS as our backdrop. There will be more exhibitors, games, and chill out areas, along with a larger variety of food trucks and craft beers and wine. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy live reggae music all day followed by a performance by our favorite party band, ANDY FRASCO & THE U.N.”

CANNASTOCK will also announce winners of the inaugural EXCELSIOR CUP, a cannabis competition to honor the top cannabis products in NEW YORK STATE.

The 21+ event concurrently features over 100 local exhibitors and panels from local experts. Go here for more information.

