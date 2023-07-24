-
Upside Continues Atop Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers For July 17-23
by Perry Michael Simon
July 24, 2023 at 8:53 AM (PT)
UPSIDE is still on top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of the top 10 national radio advertisers for JULY 17-23, with ZIPRECRUITER inching up to second place, displacing WENDY'S, which fell out of the top 10. BABBEL also moved up a notch to third, with promos for "THE GIRLFRIENDS" podcast debuting in fourth and REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUPS popping into the top 10 as well.
The top 10:
1. UPSIDE (last week #1, 50124 instances)
2. ZIPRECRUITER (#3; 48405)
3. BABBEL (#4; 39419)
4. THE GIRLFRIENDS PODCAST (--; 34725)
5. DISCOVER (--; 32815)
6. SWIFFER (#8; 29562)
7. LOWE'S (#16; 29204)
8. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#6; 28777)
9. GRAINGER (#10; 27253)
10. REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUPS (#18; 27166)