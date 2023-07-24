Top 10

UPSIDE is still on top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of the top 10 national radio advertisers for JULY 17-23, with ZIPRECRUITER inching up to second place, displacing WENDY'S, which fell out of the top 10. BABBEL also moved up a notch to third, with promos for "THE GIRLFRIENDS" podcast debuting in fourth and REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUPS popping into the top 10 as well.

The top 10:

1. UPSIDE (last week #1, 50124 instances)

2. ZIPRECRUITER (#3; 48405)

3. BABBEL (#4; 39419)

4. THE GIRLFRIENDS PODCAST (--; 34725)

5. DISCOVER (--; 32815)

6. SWIFFER (#8; 29562)

7. LOWE'S (#16; 29204)

8. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#6; 28777)

9. GRAINGER (#10; 27253)

10. REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUPS (#18; 27166)

