(L-R) Top: Siegel, Faber and Sperling, Bottom: Davidson, Sousa and Wallach

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has made several new hires and promoted several members of its team, expanding its leadership in the advertising sales, affiliate sales, creative services and finance departments:

MARC SIEGEL will serve as Dir./Audio Sales and GM/Spoken Word Sponsorships & Activations. He previously held senior positions at NPR, BLOOMBERG and iHEARTMEDIA.

JIM DAVISON will serve as Project Manager for the creative services subsidiary, YAMANAIR CREATIVE. DAVISON has worked at REGENT BROADCASTING, RESULTS MEDIA and STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP in both on-air and production roles.

LIANE SOUSA has transitioned from Dir./Affiliate Sales to Account Executive, Advertising Sales. SOUSA has been with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS for four years, and was recently named by RADIOINK as one of the Top 30 executives under 30.

MATT WALLACH has been promoted from Junior Accounting Analyst to Accounting Analyst. WALLACH has been with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS for four years.

KASSANDRA FABER will serve as Associate Dir./Affiliate Sales. FABER is a recent graduate of HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY. SYDNEY SPERLING has been named Associate Dir./Affiliate Sales. SPERLING is a recent graduate of TRINITY COLLEGE.

