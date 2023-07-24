Meade (Photo: courtesy of Meade)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP has promoted LIZ MEADE to Sr. Manager/Communications for the label’s PR team. MEADE has led press efforts for the label group’s BIG MACHINE/JOHN VARVATOS RECORDS and THE HARD WORKING RECORD COMPANY imprints. She's been key in the press campaigns for THE STRUTS, STARCRAWLER, AYRON JONES’ sophomore album, CHRONICLES OF THE KID, and DAUGHTRY’s Rock collaboration with LZZY HALE on “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

She has also contributed to media opportunities for Country artists KIDD G, SHANE PROFITT, THE CADILLAC THREE and CHRIS JANSON as well as the launch of Pop artists DYLAN MATTHEW and SAVANA SANTOS. MEADE reports to Sr. Dir./Communications QUINN KAEMMER.

MEADE began her career as a junior publicist at HOLLY GLEASON’s 3 RING CIRCUS, where she worked with clients including KENNY CHESNEY and LEE ANN WOMACK. She founded THREEBRAND MEDIA in 2011, an independent marketing and public relations firm based in NASHVILLE, where she worked with Country artists DAVID NAIL and JOEY + RORY, and went on to expand the company into Pop music with artists DANIELLA MASON, LELAND, PETER MANOS and SAM RYDER.

Congratulate MEADE here.

« see more Net News