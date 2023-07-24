Nominations Announced

The nominees and host have been revealed for the 2023 STREAMY AWARDS taking place SUNDAY, AUGUST 27th in LOS ANGELES. HAILEY RHODE BIEBER, JONAS BROTHERS, KATE HUDSON, LILI REINHART, CAMILA MENDES, MADELAINE PETSCH, and PARIS HILTON all received nominations this year for the Crossover award. Creator MATPAT of the game THEORISTS is set to host the evening.

Nominees for FIRST-EVER ROLLING STONE Sound of the Year Award, honoring songs that dominated content creation on social media, include DOECHII, ICE SPICE, KALIII, KIM PETRAS, MEGHAN TRAINOR, PINKPANTHERESS, SAM SMITH, and more.

Click here to see the full list of nominations from VARIETY.

