Parmalee To Guest Host Middays On KKGO (Go Country 105)/Los Angeles For August
by Jeff Lynn
July 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM (PT)
STONEY CREEK RECORDS' PARMALEE will take over the midday show on MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES for the month of AUGUST. The band will share stories, their perspective on Country music, and more while hosting from 10a - 2p (PT) weekdays from MONDAY, JULY 30th through FRIDAY, AUGUST 25th.
Fans will be able to hear PARMALEE at GoCountry105.com, on the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, and over the air locally.