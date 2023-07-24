Parmalee (Photo: Joseph Llanes)

STONEY CREEK RECORDS' PARMALEE will take over the midday show on MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES for the month of AUGUST. The band will share stories, their perspective on Country music, and more while hosting from 10a - 2p (PT) weekdays from MONDAY, JULY 30th through FRIDAY, AUGUST 25th.

Fans will be able to hear PARMALEE at GoCountry105.com, on the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, and over the air locally.





