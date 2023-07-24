Taking Over AM Drive

AUDACY Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK)/SACRAMENTO moves THE BAILEY SHOW from Afternoon Drive to Mornings effective immediately. The show is made up of JASON BAILEY alongside co-host NICKYD and executive producer JOSH NELSON and can now be heard on the station MONDAY-FRIDAY 6a to 10a (PT).

They replace the RAD SHOW (ROB, ANYBODY & DAWN) who did mornings on KRXQ for 24 years and departed in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/26).

Bailey started in the business in 1995, covering numerous formats, including Top 40, Rock, Hot Talk and Sports. With successful shows in ORLANDO, TAMPA, ATLANTA and on SIRIUS XM, BAILEY has also launched a successful podcast version of THE BAILEY SHOW.

NICKYD has been in radio since 2015. She interned under BAILEY at WNNX in ATLANTA, where she was later promoted to Assistant Producer. In February 2022, she started her own podcast on THE BS NETWORK, “Not Your Typical Tea,” before joining forces with THE BAILEY SHOW PODCAST.

NELSON has more than 16 years on the air in just about every format, from Rock and Alternative to, most recently, a ten-year stint in Country.

AUDACY SACRAMENTO Regional Pres. STACEY KAUFFMAN said, “Since being added to our weekday lineup in MARCH, THE BAILEY SHOW has become an essential part of our station’s programming and has served as an entertaining afternoon routine for our listeners. We’re so excited to transition JASON, NICKYD and NELSON to mornings and kick off our weekdays with a fresh and dynamic show.”

BAILEY added, “My show and I are really excited to start this journey at 98 ROCK. This is one of the last heritage rock brands in radio, and it's an honor that we've been chosen to start the day with an amazing lineup of talent for our SACRAMENTO audience. Let's GOOOOOO! Good times!”

