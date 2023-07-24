Mayor Adams

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS will add radio host to his duties, hosting “Hear from the Mayor” on MEDIACO's Urban AC WBLS/NEW YORK. ADAMS will host the show on a semi-regular basis, and will include call-ins from listeners.

ADAMS said, “Every day, we are ‘Getting Stuff Done’ for working class NEW YORKers, but so many working class NEW YORKers are also doing so many wonderful things to move our city forward; this program will highlight all that and more as we hear directly from NEW YORKers. Tune in or give me a call, and hear directly from your mayor on what we are doing to build a better NEW YORK CITY.”

NEDIACO CEO RAHSAN RAHSAN LINDSAY said, “Radio has always been a two-way medium, and with listeners accustomed to providing their opinions across a myriad of issues, having MAYOR ADAMS on WBLS is the perfect way to allow the community to engage with him directly.”

