Carrozza

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has promoted Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1) and Classic Rock WPBB (98.1 THE SHARK)/TAMPA Creative Services Dir. TOM CARROZZA to Corporate Director of Production Operations, reporting to Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. He will continue to be based in TAMPA.

“Over the past 10 years, I’ve relied on TOM for many important corporate initiatives and special projects,” said CHASE. “No matter what he tackles, I’ve always been impressed with his professionalism, performance, and leadership. We look forward to leveraging TOM’s skills for the benefit of our overall company.”

“I’m excited to work with all the amazing talent we have at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP,” said CARROZZA. “My goal is to collaborate with local Production Directors to build a new and exciting creative department, leveraging technology to improve workflow and allowing the team to be their creative best for our colleagues, clients, and listeners. Thank you to the BEASLEY family and the corporate staff for this great opportunity!”

« see more Net News