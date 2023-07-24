Wilson

NASHVILLE music industry veteran WALT WILSON died on JULY 3rd in GALLATIN, TN at the age of 68. An obituary in THE TENNESSEAN, published on JULY 19th, noted that in the music industry, WILSON worked his way up from the retail position of "rack jobber" for a PITTSBURGH record distributor, and record store sales clerk, to field sales manager for NEW YORK-based INNER CITY RECORDS, and then SVP at MCA NASHVILLE.

While at the latter, "he was instrumental in breaking the careers of REBA MCENTIRE, GEORGE STRAIT, LYLE LOVETT, TRISHA YEARWOOD and many other successful artists. He also worked for CAPITOL RECORDS, COMPENDIUM, had his own consulting company, and taught at BELMONT UNIVERSITY."

The colorful obituary said, "After WALT and the music industry parted ways, his pursuit turned to spending time with his kids, complaining about NASHVILLE, and yet could never seem to leave, and making friends with loyal fellow misfits. WALT was the life of a party when he wanted to be, beloved by many, and often vexed by those closest." It also said WILSON'S "love for his pets was similar to his dislike for people: having to talk to them."

Survivors include his two daughters and two sons, two sisters, and his former wife. No funeral or memorial service is planned but the family has asked that those who knew WILSON share their stories and memories of him, as well as condolences, to waltwilsonfamily@gmail.com.

« see more Net News