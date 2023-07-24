New

Radio veteran PATTY STEELE is launching a new bi-weekly short-form podcast on history and pop culture through PREMIERE NETWORKS. “THE BACKSTORY WITH PATTY STEELE” debuts JULY 31st.

“My fascination with these kinds of stories is all about a fun peek behind the curtain of what we think we know about famous folks, events and lifestyles,” said STEELE, whose career includes stops at WHTZ (Z100), WPLJ, WOR-A, WCBS-F, and WCBS-A/NEW YORK. “When we discover these incredible backstories, it's a blast worth repeating to friends! I look forward to helping listeners deepen their connection to the past, so we can understand how we got to the present, and how to better map out our future.”

“PATTY is a gifted storyteller, and we’re confident listeners are going to love her captivating exploration of these moments in our history,” said PREMIERE NETWORKS Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “‘THE BACKSTORY WITH PATTY STEELE’ is intriguing, entertaining and informative, and we can’t wait to share it with podcast fans.”

