Snoop (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Rapper SNOOP DOGG is launching his own ice cream brand, called DR. BOMBAY ICE CREAM, in partnership with HAPPI CO. The brand is named after SNOOP DOGG’s NFT character. It will feature seven flavors including Bonus Track Brownie, Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream and Iced Out Orange Cream, and will be available at WALMART.

SNOOP DOGG said, "Ice cream is more than just a snack to me; it's a way to chill, relax, and get happy. That's exactly what I want DR. BOMBAY ICE CREAM to do—bring a smile to your face and ease your mind. I've poured my heart and soul into perfecting these first seven flavors, and I can't wait for my fans and the world to experience what I've created. Fans will also notice that my sidekick, DR. BOMBAY is the name, face, and persona of this brand. That's because he's like a son to me and you always want your kids to be more successful than you are, that's my goal in building this lifestyle brand – starting with ice cream."

HAPPI CO. CEO SAM ROCKWELL said, "As a company we're always looking to develop products and partner with personalities and brands that embody authenticity. When SNOOP approached us with the idea of starting a new company with a focus on frozen treats, it became obvious that we share core values, which is a key ingredient for a strong partnership. As a fast and nimble CPG company, we have been working side by side with SNOOP to create DR. BOMBAY ICE CREAM as true partners, using our experience in the frozen space to execute his vision. SNOOP & HAPPI Co. share core values & brand vision and the products we're creating fit perfectly within our expertise – it's a recipe for success."

