Waters

ALEX WATERS joins CUMULUS Top 40 KKMG (98.9 MAGIC FM)/COLORADO SPRINGS for nights. He was most recently night host of WATERS AFTER HOURS at BAHAKEL Alternative KRXP (X103.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS, joining there in 2022. Previously, WATERS was with MAX MEDIA Top 40 WVHT (HOT 100)/NORFOLK and BAHAKEL Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA.

