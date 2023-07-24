Helping Out In A Heat Wave

CUMULUS MEDIA/ALBUQUERQUE has partnered with DREAMSTYLE REMODELING and PETE'S LANDSCAPING AND MATERIALS to collect urgently needed items for the local unhoused community this summer, including bottled water, GATORADE, new socks, popsicles and hygiene products to benefit local shelters HOPEWORKS OUTREACH, STEELBRIDGE, JOY JUNCTION and THE ROCK AT NOONDAY.

As part of the "Healing Homelessness" effort, CUMULUS/ALBUQUERQUE team members will collect supplies for those area shelters on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26th from 7a-7p at DREAMSTYLE REMODELING. All local CUMULUS radio stations will broadcast live throughout the day to encourage people to drop off their donations to help those suffering in the heat. A full list of needed items can be found on each station’s website.

CUMULUS/ALBUQUERQUE VP/Market Manager JEFF BERRY commented, “I’ve always been impressed by the people of ALBUQUERQUE and their desire to pitch in when there is a community call to action. We are pleased to assist these deserving charities with this immediate need for water and supplies for our homeless neighbors struggling with the heat this summer.”

JOY JUNCTION CEO ELMA REYNOLDS added, “JOY JUNCTION extends its services out in the community through our LIFELINE OF HOPE food truck daily. With several stop locations in our city, bottled water is one of the popular items, especially in this very hot summertime. Your donation of bottled water would be so much appreciated by our clients who don't have access or can't afford to get a cold drink to cool themselves. Let's come together and make someone feel that they are not forgotten with your bottled water donation.”

STEELBRIDGE Executive Director SHANE RABINDRANATH offered, “What people don’t understand during the summer months is that giving drastically slows down, but our expenses like electricity to keep residents cool and water supplies to reach those on the street only increase.”

