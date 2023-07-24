Most Added

Congratulations to MERCURY NASHVILLE's promotion team, and artist CHRIS STAPLETON, who scored 135 first-week adds for new single "White Horse," making it the week's most added single. That boosted the song onto the MEDIABASE Country chart at #31 in its first week. Written by STAPLETON and DAN WILSON, "White Horse" is the first single from the artist's new album, "HIGHER," due out on NOVEMBER 10th.

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS' DYLAN SCHNEIDER had the week's second most added single with "Ain't Missin' You," which launches with 27 adds, all but two of them new this week. That song, written by SCHNEIDER, BRETT TYLER and LALO GUZMAN, became a TIKTOK hit before being released to radio, peaking at #3 on TIKTOK's Country playlist.

« see more Net News