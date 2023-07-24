Britney Spers (Photo: Dooley Productions / Shutterstock.com)

BRITNEY SPEARS hasn't released an album in seven years, but over the weekend, her 2003 hit single, "Toxic," hit a billion streams on SPOTIFY.

Other songs which achieved the same milestone include ABBA's 1976 single, "Dancing Queen," WHITNEY HOUSTON's 1987 smash, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and DJ KHALED's 2017 hit, "Wild Thoughts"

Last week, SPEARS released a collaboration with WILL.I.AM, "Mind Your Business" (NET NEWS 7/18).

The song was her second collaboration since her 2016 solo album “Glory,” and since her conservatorship ended in 2021. Last year, she teamed with ELTON JOHN for a remix based on his 1972 hit “Tiny Dancer,” titled “Hold Me Closer.”

"Toxic" was originally meant to be sung by KYLIE MINOGUE, but she turned it down.

