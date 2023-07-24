Kelly (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Singer TORI KELLY was rushed to a LOS ANGELES area hospital and is getting treated for blood clots around her vital organs, with the situation being described as "really serious."

The GRAMMY-winning singer was at dinner in downtown L.A. SUNDAY night with friends when her heart started beating really fast and passed out "for a while."

KELLY's friends took her to CEDARS-SINAI HOSPITAL in their own car instead of calling an ambulance.

KELLY is currently getting care in the ICU, where doctors have discovered clots in her legs and her lungs ... and are still working to determine if any clots are around her heart. The singer's been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.

KELLY originally took home GRAMMYs in 2019 for BEST GOSPEL ALBUM and BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE SONG.

