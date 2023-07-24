Billy Idol

BILLY IDOL celebrates his self-titled 1982 debut in a special TWITCH livestream event on WEDNESDAY (7/6) at 6p (PT)/9p (ET). IDOL will join STEVE STEVENS, his longtime collaborator and lead guitarist of over 40 years, for an acoustic performance and Q&A session in LOS ANGELES.

Fans can tune in via 3point5, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’s TWITCH CHANNEL, here. Produced by UMG’s °1824 and 3point5 divisions, the event will delve into the album’s history and significance in the early ‘80s music scene with stripped-down songs, exclusive footage, and lively discussion with MTV "120 Minutes" veteran MATT PINFIELD.

IDOL’s performance coincides with the release of an expanded version of his self-titled album, due JULY 28th via CAPITOL/UMe. The reissue includes the original 10-track album, a 15-track live performance from THE ROXY in LOS ANGELES in 1982, and a 12+ minute CLUBLAND extended remix of “White Wedding.” Pre-order the deluxe 2CD and pre-save the reissue here.

« see more Net News