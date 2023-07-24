Honoring Georgia Radio Legends

FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO, the non-profit organization dedicated to developing the next generation of innovators in audio through scholarships and mentoring, has announced the 2023 Class of GEORGIA Radio Legends.

This year’s honorees are former WIGO, WVEE, and WAMJ/ATLANTA air talent CAROL BLACKMON; former WQXI-WSTR/ATLANTA VP/GM MARK KANOV; COX MEDIA GROUP ATLANTA Director Of Engineering & Technology CHARLES KINNEY; former station owner KEN WOODFIN; former WKLS (96 ROCK)/ATLANTA PD ALLEN SNEED and AUDACY ATLANTA SVP/Market Manager RICK CAFFEY.

In addition, FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO will recognize the late GENE HARDEN, owner of WTWA/WTHO/THOMSON, GA, as its first GEORGIA RADIO PIONEER.

Said FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO President RICHARD WARNER, “This is such a terrific group of professionals. Our panel of volunteer judges, who built their own solid careers in the industry, were impressed with the caliber of all 20 nominated and excited about the impact each honoree has made on our industry and our state.”

The annual FRIEBNDS OF GEORGE RADIO BANQUET AND CELEBRATION, hosted by TNT’s ERNIE JOHNSON, JR., will be held on AUGUST 26th at the OLDE TOWN ATHLETIC CLUB in MARIETTA, GA. Tickets are available here.

