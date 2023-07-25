(Photo: Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock.com)

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS questions ELON MUSK's makeup choices for TWITTER. JACOBS points out MUSK's bumbles and stumbles since overpaying for TWITTER, including the latest, MUSK's decision to rebrand and change the company's logo to an "X".

JACOBS highlights MUSK's decisions with TWITTER that tumbled the value of the company since its acquisition. And now the name/logo change. JACOBS says, "You don't just heal a sick brand by enrolling it into the social media witness protection program."

JACOBS notes, "There's a lesson here for radio, a medium that's been known to default to a name or logo change, rather than actually fix the problem and improve the product."

