Study

VERITONIC and ACAST have conducted a study on global programmatic podcast advertising, looking at ads in the U.S., AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, and EMEA. The study foind that a majority of ads were a minimum of 30 seconds in length, most used single voices, but gender in voiceover content differed among the markets, with U.S. ads split between male and female voices almost evenly while in AUSTRALIA, over half used female voices, 27% used male voices, and the rest used both. Sound effects were used in 40% of U.S. ads, 38% in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND, and 33% in EMEA.

“As an industry there is still a lot of myth-busting to do around programmatic ad buying. At ACAST, we firmly believe that programmatic advertising should not be a rigid experience for the media buyer, podcast host, and certainly not the listener,” said ACAST Global Head of Ad Innovation ELLI DIMITROULAKOS. “Podcast advertising is effective because it’s a seamless part of the listening experience and that shouldn’t change based on how a transaction occurs. Programmatic ads can -- and should -- have creative elements that enhance the listener experience and brand relationship.”

“Hope is not a strategy; it’s no longer enough for a brand to create an audio asset and simply hope it’ll move the needle,” said VERITONIC CEO SCOTT SIMONELLI. “Having confidence that your marketing efforts and investments will pay off is crucial, especially in today’s economy. With audio reaching more than 214M adults in the U.S. monthly and having a 36% higher impact on memory than video, marketers need to be leveraging creative testing solutions like the VERITONIC platform to ensure they are putting their best audio creative forward, regardless of how the ad itself is purchased or served.”

