Biard

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP President/COO THOMAS CARTER is exiting his post and FOX CORPORATION Pres./Operations and Distribution MICHAEL BIARD has been appointed to succeed him, starting AUGUST 21st under a contract through AUGUST 2027. CARTER will stay on board as Senior Advisor through the end of the year.

“MICHAEL is a talented, innovative, and deeply experienced media executive who will be a great leader for NEXSTAR and the senior management team as we chart the future of the company,” said CEO PERRY SOOK. “The Board of Directors and I are confident that his vision and judgement will be invaluable as we continue maximizing NEXSTAR’s shareholder return by furthering the growth of our national brands and audiences, enhancing the value of our spectrum through the additional deployment of ATSC 3.0, and strategically targeting accretive mergers and acquisitions.”

“TOM CARTER has been a tremendous partner since joining NEXSTAR, overseeing a period of unprecedented growth and expansion for the company,” added SOOK. “We are fortunate that NEXSTAR will continue to benefit from TOM’s knowledge and expertise as he helps MICHAEL transition into his new role.”

“PERRY, TOM, and the NEXSTAR Nation have created a company with extraordinary scale and unparalleled financial performance,” said BIARD. “NEXSTAR has built a true media powerhouse, with respected national brands like THE CW NETWORK, NEWSNATION, THE HILL, and local television stations reaching 68% of the country with high-quality local news and programming. This impressive foundation consistently returns value to NEXSTAR shareholders, delivering more free cash flow than many older, larger competitors. NEXSTAR’s strategic approach and disciplined execution will enable further growth and expansion, and I am eager to help lead the way forward. I am grateful to PERRY, TOM, and the Board for this opportunity, and I want to express my profound appreciation to my colleagues and close friends at FOX, especially LACHLAN MURDOCH and JOHN NALLEN, for allowing me to pursue it.”

“I am extremely proud of the company that Nexstar has become and of the consistent financial returns we have delivered for our shareholders,” said CARTER. “It has been an honor to collaborate with PERRY and the management team for the past 14 years, and to have played a role in NEXSTAR’s growth. I am also deeply grateful to the NEXSTAR Nation for the relationships I have forged during my time with the company. MICHAEL will be a great leader for NEXSTAR and I am looking forward to working with him as he transitions to a role I have enjoyed immensely.”

NEXSTAR, mostly a television company, owns one radio station, News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO.

« see more Net News