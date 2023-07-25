AI Searches

BENZTOWN has added artificial intelligence search features to its BENZTOWN BRANDING audio imaging libraries. The new features let users search suggestions by top user searches, perform "contains exactly" searches, use autocomplete and autocorrect, get suggestions and result previews, and access 24 bit 48 kHz audio.

CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN said, “The BENZTOWN libraries have always been on the cutting edge of AI development in sync with music and practical application for imaging directors and audio content creators. We keep pushing the standards to create the best possible product for our clients.”

