Four More Years!

iHEARTMEDIA and NBC SPORTS have renewed their multiplatform distribution agreements for “THE DAN PATRICK SHOW,” with the show continuing with iHEART/PREMIERE NETWORKS’ FOX SPORTS RADIO 9a-noon (ET) and streaming on NBCUNIVERSAL’s PEACOCK and NBC SPORTS AUDIO’s SIRIUSXM channel. The DAN PATRICK PODCAST NETWORK will also continue via iHEARTPODCASTS.

“I could not be more excited to extend each of my partnerships with NBC SPORTS/PEACOCK and iHEARTRADIO’s FOX SPORTS RADIO NETWORK for many years to come, and I am thrilled that this announcement is being made jointly,” said PATRICK. “I love doing my show every day with the DANETTES and the rest of my team. We work hard to deliver for our loyal fans, and I’m honored that they keep inviting us into their lives every day. I want to thank RICK CORDELLA, JULIE TALBOTT and BOB PITTMAN for their continued belief and passion in my show. I also want to say thank you to my agent, PAUL ANDERSON of WORKHOUSE MEDIA, for doing his job to get these deals done while I focused on doing mine for our fans.”

“‘THE DAN PATRICK SHOW’ has built a loyal following due to its unique combination of sports expertise, unmatched humor, and interviews with the most sought-after guests in sports and entertainment,” said NBC SPORTS and PEACOCK SPORTS Pres./Programming RICK CORDELLA. “DAN is quite simply one of the most talented and entertaining sports hosts of all time with the rare ability to authentically connect with his audience. With this agreement, DAN and the DANETTES will entertain PEACOCK’s growing sports audience for years to come.”

“DAN PATRICK is one of the biggest stars in sports media and entertainment, and we couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership,” said PREMIERE NETWORKS Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “DAN continues to raise the bar. He’s built a loyal following across multiple platforms by producing the highest-quality content, and he continues to deliver remarkable results for our partners. We look forward to working together for the foreseeable future.”

PATRICK recently indicated in remarks on the air that he plans to retire after four more years of the show, but subsequently clarified that his comment was meant to signal that he had signed a contract extension.

