TelevisaUnivision Prices $500 Million In Notes
by Perry Michael Simon
July 25, 2023 at 6:33 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
TELEVISAUNIVISION has priced its offering of $500 million in 8% senior secured notes due 2028. Closing is expected on or about AUGUST 7th.
The proceeds will be used to pay off $261.3 million (the total amount) of its term loans due 2024 and about $238.7 million of the $1,479.4 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% senior secured notes due 2025.