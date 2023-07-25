Refinancing

TELEVISAUNIVISION has priced its offering of $500 million in 8% senior secured notes due 2028. Closing is expected on or about AUGUST 7th.

The proceeds will be used to pay off $261.3 million (the total amount) of its term loans due 2024 and about $238.7 million of the $1,479.4 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% senior secured notes due 2025.

