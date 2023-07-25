New Show

CRAIG FERGUSON is the latest celebrity to launch a podcast, debuting a new weekly series for iHEARTPODCASTS on AUGUST 1st.

"JOY, A PODCAST" will feature the former "LATE LATE SHOW" host interviewing celebrities about finding joy in today's world. Among scheduled guests are GABRIEL IGLESIAS, TONY HAWK, ANGELA KINSEY, KATHIE LEE GIFFORD, DIEDRICH BADER, LEWIS BLACK, WENDIE MALICK, SHIRLEY MANSON, and TOM PAPA.

