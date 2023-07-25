-
Three Speakers Added For Barrett News Media's BNM Summit
by Perry Michael Simon
July 25, 2023 at 7:37 AM (PT)
BARRETT NEWS MEDIA's 2023 BNM SUMMIT in NASHVILLE has added three speakers. The additions are RADIOAMERICA and BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX host CHAD BENSON; HUBBARD RADIO VP/Digital Strategy JEREMY SINON; and veteran talk programmer ANDY BLOOM.
The SUMMIT is scheduled for SEPTEMBER 13-14 at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY. Find out more and register here.