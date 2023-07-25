Agenda Building

BARRETT NEWS MEDIA's 2023 BNM SUMMIT in NASHVILLE has added three speakers. The additions are RADIOAMERICA and BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX host CHAD BENSON; HUBBARD RADIO VP/Digital Strategy JEREMY SINON; and veteran talk programmer ANDY BLOOM.

The SUMMIT is scheduled for SEPTEMBER 13-14 at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY. Find out more and register here.

Benson, Sinon, Bloom



