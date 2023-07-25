Monroe

Country singer/songwriter and PISTOL ANNIES member ASHLEY MONROE has signed an exclusive publishing deal with NASHVILLE-based SHELTERED MUSIC GROUP. MONROE has earned three GRAMMY nominations, one as a solo artist, one as a member of the group, and one as a featured partner alongside BLAKE SHELTON.

As a songwriter, MONROE has written #1 songs for MIRANDA LAMBERT and JASON ALDEAN, and had cuts with CARRIE UNDERWOOD, BRENDAN BENSON, GUY CLARK, VINCE GILL, DWIGHT YOAKAM, CAITLYN SMITH and MORGAN WADE.

"I am so excited about joining the SHELTERED MUSIC family," said MONROE. "Not only do I get to be on the same roster as some of my biggest songwriting heroes (MARTY STUART, RODNEY CROWELL, EMMYLOU HARIS — I mean, come on!), but I feel equally supported and empowered in exploring new collaborations outside of the NASHVILLE norm."

SHELTERED MUSIC SVP DARRELL FRANKLIN said, "ASHLEY just has a passion for music that moves the soul first and foremost, which is what makes her such a versatile writer with songs that go beyond the Country genre. The heart that you feel in her songwriting, mixed with the pure, authentic tone and emotion in her voice, have made her one of NASHVILLE’s one-of-a-kind treasures. I’m honored for us at SHELTERED MUSIC to have the opportunity to represent her music."

