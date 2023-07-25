Highlighting Never Released Before Songs

APPLE MUSIC is launching LOST & FOUND, a new program that spotlights NASHVILLE songwriters by showcasing Country tracks that were never released, making them available for the first time to fans worldwide. Beginning TODAY, the show will release one newfound recording every month, starting with breakout Country star and NASHVILLE native JELLY ROLL’s version of “Dragging These Roots,” written in the 2010s by MUSIC ROW’s BEN HAYSLIP, JOSH THOMPSON and JESSE FRASURE. LOST & FOUND will also have its own dedicated space on APPLE MUSIC.

In addition to the collection of songs, APPLE MUSIC is also premiering "LOST & FOUND RADIO," a monthly companion radio show hosted by singer/songwriter LORI McKENNA. The show will kick off TODAY (7/25) with a live radio episode co-hosted by APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY host KELLEIGH BANNEN, and featuring the songwriters whose works are being highlighted as part of LOST & FOUND.

JELLY ROLL said, “When APPLE MUSIC shared the concept with me, I immediately called FRASURE on FACETIME from their listening room to let him know I was definitely cutting the song. I’m so grateful to APPLE MUSIC for shining a light on all these creators and their great artistry.” WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's MADELINE EDWARDS has also recorded a song to be part of a future LOST & FOUND feature.

FRASURE added, “I was so excited to hear this lost song got found by JELLY ROLL. It’s one of my favorites that I’ve co-written, and I was hoping it would eventually get to see the light of day. Having one of my favorite artists and friends, JELLY ROLL, be the one to cut it was icing on the cake. We had a great time going into the studio on this one. He’s a truly soulful singer behind the scenes, and he put so much heart into it.”

McKENNA commented, “I’m so thrilled to be a part of this initiative and host the companion radio show on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY. Every songwriter has a catalog full of lost songs. It’s exciting that APPLE is bringing these almost hits to life and giving some space to these writers, and the stories behind these songs.”

