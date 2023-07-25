Charity Event

MAX MEDIA's HAMPTON ROADS cluster -- Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE), AC WTWV (92.9 THE WAVE), R&B WVBW (100.5 THE VIBE), Sports WVSP (PRIORITY AUTO SPORTS RADIO 94.1), and Sports WGH-A (FOX SPORTS 1310)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH -- is holding a fundraising event for dozens of local charities on AUGUST 19th. KINDFest 2023 will be held at the MILITARY AVIATION MUSEUM in VIRGINIA BEACH from noon-4p (ET).

The event will feature food trucks, "KINDFest Crushes" from BACK BAY BREW HOUSE, live music from the TIKI BAR BAND, vendors, family activities and other attractions, along with law enforcement agencies participating in multiple airplane pulls to raise money for the SPECIAL OLYMPICS OF VIRGINIA.

