Brophy (Photo: Mark Seliger)

PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE has signed songwriter/producer and engineer NICK BROPHY to a worldwide publishing deal. BROPHY has collaborated with and written for JASON ALDEAN, THE ROLLING STONES, AVRIL LAVIGNE, HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH, KENNY CHESNEY, CARLY SIMON, TAYLOR SWIFT, GARBAGE and EVERCLEAR.

BROPHY's songwriting credits include recordings by HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH, ALDEAN, CHESNEY and RASCAL FLATTS. His engineering credits include EVERCLEAR's Platinum certified album, SPARKLE AND FADE, LAVIGNE's 6x Platinum album, LET GO, and the ROLLING STONES 4x Platinum album 40 LICKS. His mixing credits include three consecutive #1 singles by KIP MOORE, “Somethin' 'Bout a Truck,” "Beer Money” and “Hey Pretty Girl," as well as JIMMY FALLON’s GRAMMY-winning comedy album, BLOW YOUR PANTS OFF.

BROPHY is also one half of LÒNIS, an alt/indie writing/production duo with singer-songwriter and producer JENNIFER HANSON, who is also signed to PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE.

PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE Pres. MICHAEL KNOX said, “I’ve known NICK for a long time and have always been a big fan. He’s got the ability to write across genres, with impact in NASHVILLE and into global markets with high profile projects. NICK will be a standout for us, and a great creative addition for PEERMUSIC.”

CRAIG CURRIER, PEERMUSIC's VP, Dir./Advertising Markets said, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with NICK over the past few years now on various artist projects. His talents as a writer, producer, mixer and instrumentalist are second to none. NICK’s creative instincts in working with artists are among the best I’ve seen. I’m excited to have him join our PEERMUSIC roster and humbled by his trust in us to make PEERMUSIC his exclusive home.”

BROPHY added, “I have been independent for the past six years, closely collaborating with the incredibly talented CRAIG CURRIER, MICHAEL KNOX, and the entire PEERMUSIC team. Throughout this time, I have experienced their genuine understanding and support for multi-genre writers and producers like myself. Their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have played an important role in achieving great success for me over the last several years. TODAY, I am thrilled to announce my official partnership with PEERMUSIC. I have complete confidence that together, we will forge a path of continued success, leaving an enduring mark on the music industry.”

