New Board

A2IM (AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC, INC.) has announced its 2023 Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Advisory Board Members.

The new A2IM board members include MADE IN MEMPHIS ENTERTAINMENT (MIME)'s TONY ALEXANDER, BEGGARS GROUP's NABIL AUERS, SECRETLY's HAYS RUDOLPH, and PARTISAN RECORDS' ZENA WHIITE.

The Executive Committee will include FIXT's HEATHER JOHNSON as Chair, CONCORD's VICTOR ZARAYA as Treasurer, and ALEXANDER as Secretary.

Added to the Advisory Board are SCREENWAVE MEDIA's KRISTIN EPSTEIN, BETTER NOISE MUSIC's STEVE KLINE, EXCELERATION MUSIC's JENNIFER NEWMAN SHARPE, EMPIRE's ELLIOTT PETERS, CINQ MUSIC/GODIGITAL MUSIC GROUP's JASON PETERSON, and SINGLE LOCK RECORDS' REED WATSON.

