Hirt

MATT HIRT has signed a contract extension to continue in his role as Producer of YEA NETWORKS syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO. HIRT has been with the show for three years. The new deal will keep HIRT with TCR for another two years.

HIRT came to TCR from DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX, where he had spent 18 years as a morning show producer, Production Director and even a short run as an Account Executive.

TCR host TINO COCHINO commented, "MATT is the backbone of TCR. His work ethic is unmatched and so are his requested vacation days. We love him and without a doubt will continue to re-up. Love you, MATT!"

A very excited HIRT added, "I love vacation days."

For more information on TINO COCHINO RADIO, reach out to Scott@yeanetworks.com or Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com.

« see more Net News