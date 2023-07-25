E. White And Shea

iHEARTMEDIA CHR KZHT (97.1 ZHT)/SALT LAKE CITY has named it's new morning show, E.WHITE & ERICA IN THE MORNING. The show will debut MONDAY, August 7th. The new show will air weekdays from 6-10 (MT).

E. WHITE started his career as a weekend jock on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA in 2017, before moving to iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KKDM (107.5 KISSFM)/DES MOINES for afternoons later that year. Prior to joining KZHT, E. WHITE was hosting nights on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS.

ERICA SHEA comes to mornings on 97.1 ZHT from iHEARTMEIA Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 93.3)/SAN DIEGO's GEENA THE LATINA & FRANKIE V morning show, where she was a producer and co-host since MARCH 2022. She first started her career as a board operator at Country KRTY/SAN JOSE while still in high school and later went on to produce iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS-FM LOS ANGELES’ ON AIR WITH RYAN SEACREST.

iHEARTMEDIA SALT LAKE CITY Market Pres. JUDY COPIER said, “This is an exciting day for morning radio and especially for 97.1 ZHT. E. WHITE and ERICA bring an enthusiasm for live, local radio that is contagious and endearing. An open book is what you’ll find with these two as they share pretty much everything happening around them. I’m sure listeners will be entertained as they discover and embrace their new radio broadcast home in UTAH.”

SVPP for iHEARTMEDIA SALT LAKE CITY JEFF MCCARTNEY commented, I’m really looking forward to the launch of the E.WHITE & ERICA IN THE MORNING show in SALT LAKE CITY. These are two extremely dedicated and talented on-air hosts and I have no doubt that they will make an impact on ZHT as well as within the SALT LAKE CITY community!”

E. WHITE said, "Hosting a morning show has been my dream since I cracked a mic on my college radio station in 2014, so to see it come to fruition is absolutely surreal. To Jeff, Judy and the people who have trained and mentored us to where we are today: thankful is a massive understatement. SALT LAKE CITY is such an incredible spot, and I’m excited to be part of the fabric of this community!”

SHEA added, "It's not every day you get to see your dreams since you were 12 years old become areality, hosting a morning show has always been mine. I can’t wait to get started with E. WHITE and the incredible team at iHEART SALT LAKE CITY! I am beyond grateful to JEFF and JUDY for this opportunity, as well as the mentors, co-workers and listeners who have been so supportive along the way. I am so excited to make early mornings something listeners look forward to and to dive headfirst into the SALT LAKE CITY community!”

